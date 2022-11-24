A Cat Tale

First thing after her breakfast, Snow White climbed into a small, half-filled paper and cardboard recycling box. It was barely wide or deep enough to contain her. Her little brother Mango instantly appeared, sliding into a position that was barely an inch from the box. As Snow White arranged the papers and cardboard beneath her, Mango watched with tremendous concentration.



Moments later, with a pretty little jump, Snow White abandoned the box, striding off in the direction of the living room in slow, deliberate, dignified steps.



Seizing his chance, Mango leaped into the box.



As soon as he had settled in—the work of an instant—he turned his head to gaze at Snow White and confirm that she was watching him.



But she was still slowly walking away, not paying him the slightest mind.



So, half a moment later, Mango too sprang out of the box, sauntering off meaningfully into the front hall.

