Through Your Tears & Sorrow

My daughter Ava has written a new essay about autism, trauma, and the mysteries of socialization.

Shmile

By L. Jeffrey Zeldman

"King of Web Standards"—Bloomberg Businessweek. Author, Designer, Founder. Employer Brand at Automattic. Publisher, AListApart.com & ABookApart.com. Ava's dad.

