I used to tell a joke I made up. An American goes to the Vatican on Easter Sunday, joining a huge crowd of worshippers who gaze up in awe at a raised platform. On the platform stands the Pope. Beside him is Liz Danzico.

The American turns to a nearby man and asks, “Excuse me. Who is that with the Holy Father?”

The man answers, “I don’t-a know who’s the guy in the pointy hat, but that’s-a Liz Danzico up there.”