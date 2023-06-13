ARG for thee and me

When I joined a tech company after working for myself for 20 years, the corporate world seemed to have changed. My old jobs had existed in environments so laddish and rowdy that even I felt uncomfortable in them. So I got out. For 20 years, I ran my own businesses differently, prizing impact over profit, and adherence to a set of beliefs over survival. If marketplace disruptions made pivoting to an ugly business model the only way to keep my company going, I shut the company down—even when I wasn’t sure what I would do next.

After shutting down enough of my companies to convince me that maybe “business” wasn’t my strength, what I did next, in 2019, was to join Automattic, Inc.—the people behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Simplenote, Tumblr, and other web-based empowerment tools.

They believe in Open Source. They follow a Creed. Instead of laddishness, they support difference.



One way that support flows is through Employee Resource Groups, which we at Automattic called Automattician Resource Groups. ARGs are communities where colleagues connect with and support each other, and work together toward common goals. Identity and/or situation often spark the formation of these communities.

At Automattic, we have several of these ARG communities. Eventually, as the lead of Automattic’s Employer Brand activity, I plan to join them all. Initially, I joined two: Neurodiverseomattic and Queeromattic. I saw myself as an ally. In joining these two ARGs, I hoped to become wiser and kinder; to increase my ability to support, live, and work with family, friends, and colleagues; to deepen my interpersonal skills; and to grow in compassion and understanding.



I accomplished those goals, but I also gained something I hadn’t expected.

It started with Neurodiverseomattic, a group that provides support and resources for neurodivergent Automatticians (including but not limited to autism, ADHD, dyslexia) and their allies.



As the dad of an autistic daughter, who also has PTSD from trauma plus an alphabet soup of additional diagnoses, I have the joy of loving, living with, and learning from one of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever encountered. But I also have the challenge of supporting someone whose life, through no fault of her own, is often painfully difficult.

I must listen when she needs an ear. Advice when she seeks help—and occasionally even when she doesn’t. I must learn about terrible events in her early life without losing my mind over them. And more. If you know, you know.

Autism, in my daughter’s case, simultaneously includes remarkable, magical, wondrous capabilities, along with painful, mostly social, disabilities.

Some Neurodiverseomattic members are neurodiverse themselves; some are neurotypical but support neurodiverse family members; many, maybe most, are neurodiverse themselves and also support neurodiverse family members.

Over months, the more I shared experiences with members of my ARG, the better I became at meeting the challenges of parenting an autistic, depressed, anxious, dyslexic, artistic, gifted, emotionally intense, profoundly insightful teenager. And the more I came to realize that other members of my family had also been on the spectrum. Like my late father. And maybe my late brother. And, in a different way, my mom. And…

And the more Ava shared her past experiences of being bullied, misunderstood, assaulted, abandoned, and confused, the more I realized that I myself had had many of the same feelings and experiences growing up that she was having.



Like her, I had gone through a period of crying every day at the thought of going to school.

The terror of brutal bullying. The shock of friends laughing at me or pretending not to know me.

Like her, I’d entertained ridiculous fantasies to try to understand why these things happened to me. Had I committed some terrible crime? Was I a mistake? Had my parents been bribing my school friends to pretend to like me, and then run out of money?



So much of what Ava experienced, I had experienced. And so had my neurodiverse colleagues who courageously shared their stories.

And, finally, it sank in: I’m not just the president of hair club for men, I’m also a customer.

I’m on the spectrum. Always have been.





Once I saw it, I was amazed that I’d never realized it or even wondered about it.



Once I saw it, I was grateful to work at a place where we’re afforded this kind of support that can not only make us better at working with people, but can also introduce us, on a deep level, to ourselves.

And meanwhile, as an ally, I also joined Queeromattic. Need I say more?

Okay, I will.

The world I grew up in was so homophobic, and the romantic films I grew up watching were so prescriptive, that I got in touch with my heterosexuality long before I reached puberty … and didn’t recognize my queer side for decades. Not even when I made out with a boy. (Hey, I was drunk.) Or ten years later, when I made out with another boy. (Hey, I was drunk, and, anyway, he looked like a girl.)

After two divorces, my new self-knowledge is mostly academic. It won’t play out in my bedroom because nothing will. Parenting keeps me plenty busy and fulfilled, and singlehood may be unexciting, but I’ve had enough excitement for multiple lifetimes.

Romantic love is for those still willing to risk everything. I prefer to hold onto what I have left. To take care of my daughter, improve at my job, cook a meal, watch a movie, discover new music.



But I digress. The point is, thanks to the vulnerability, truthfulness, and compassion of the friends I’ve made through my company’s ARGs, I have come to better know myself. It gives me pride, no pun intended. It even grants me serenity. And for that, I am grateful.