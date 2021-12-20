Enabling Folks to Express Themselves on the Web: State of the Word 2021

Not only are we enabling folks to express themselves uniquely on the web, unlike the cookie cutter looks that all the social sites try to put you into. We’re doing it in a way which is standards-based, interoperable, based on open source, and increases the amount of freedom on the web.—Matt Mullenweg, State of the Word
In a live address, Automattic’s Matt Mullenweg…
- Introduces Openverse (an opt-in content commons);
- Announces that WordPress’s beginner-friendly Learn.Wordpress.org is now available in 21 languages;
- Philosophizes about Web3 and the “decentralized web” —which, despite big company colonization attempts, is really what the web has always been;
- Extols the virtues of Open Source;
- And more.
Watch the 2021 #StateoftheWord annual keynote address on YouTube. It’s two hours long, so bring popcorn.
Hat tips to Chenda Ngak, Reyes Martínez, and Josepha Haden.