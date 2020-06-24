Categories
Adelle Mono & Adelle Mono Flex

Screen shot, Adelle Mono display page from TypeTogether’s website.

Adelle and Adelle Sans have long been two of my favorite fonts—two great tastes that taste even better together! Now there are two more great flavors, with the release of Irene VlachouVeronika Burian and José Scaglione’s twin-powered Adelle Mono family.

Adelle Mono is a true, monospaced version of the robust yet sensitively detailed font family. 

Adelle Mono Flex is a proportional version that’s suited for text, branding, UI, captions, and screens: “It feels monospaced but reads like a nice slab,” TypeTogether explains in the June, 2020 issue of their newsletter announcing the release.

Much more information, along with a try-it-yourself type tester and a 60% introductory discount, is available on TypeTogether’s Adelle Mono web page.

(Note: Irene Vlachou designed the original Adelle and Adelle Sans, while Veronika Burian and José Scaglione have created the new Mono and Mono Flex versions.)

