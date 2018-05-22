For your pleasure

For your listening pleasure, I have prepared a 15-minute playlist composed of ten short songs.

Before I share the URL, here are the requirements:

You must have Spotify. (Sorry.)

To enjoy, in Spotify Settings: Advanced, you must turn on Crossfade: 12 seconds. Half the trip is listening to how each track yearns for and blends into the next. Without Crossfade, you won’t experience that. And with Crossfade set to any duration other than 12 seconds, you won’t experience it correctly. The timing matters.

For maximum pleasure, set the playlist to infinite Repeat, so that the very last track of the playlist begins crossfading into the first track. Listen forever, with volume as loud as you can handle it.

Got all that? Good. Now you can enjoy the playlist.

My design constraints in creating this playlist for you were as follows:

Each track must come from a different era—from 1969 to today.

Each must be of a different style, such that no one would think of putting it on the same playlist with any other track on the list.

No track could be longer than 2:30 or shorter than 1:00.

The 10 tracks chosen had to clock in at 15 minutes and the whole thing had to work as a narrative.

Enjoy.

Note: Some tracks contain adult language. If that bothers you, you may not enjoy this playlist.